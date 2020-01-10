CJP reprimands CAA for mismanagement at airports

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Friday chided the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for mismanagement at Pakistan’s airports while hearing a case at the Karachi Registry.

The Supreme Court has ordered the authority to submit a report on flight delays and compensation given to passengers in two weeks. It has also asked for another report on the security and maintenance of the airports.

“Pakistan’s airports have become dangerous for everyone,” said the top judge.

The CAA doesn’t allow anyone to make videos at the airport. “If drugs or smuggled cash is found on anyone, then there is no recording of it,” remarked Justice Ahmed.

The CAA additional senior director remarked that the new Islamabad airport is quite big and has many facilities.

“The airport won’t last for long, it could fall apart any day,” the chief justice responded.