Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit sets off social media storm

MUMBAI: Top Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who joined students protesting against the government, fell prey to calls on social media on Wednesday for a boycott of her upcoming film, as well as praise for being a rare Bollywood A-lister to stand up against a crackdown on dissent.

Deepika Padukone stood behind students chanting anti-government slogans at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening, surprising many in a country where top film stars typically avoid politics.

Her act of solidarity came after masked men wielding sticks and rods stormed the JNU campus on Sunday, injuring some 30 people.

Students at the varsity have protested for months against an announced fee hike as well as a new citizenship law.

Pictures circulating online showing a solemn-faced Padukone standing behind an injured student leader, whose head was covered in a bandage, set off a social media storm, raising calls for a boycott of her film Chhapaak, which is set to be released on Friday.

“#BoycottChhapaak” was Twitter’s top trending topic in India on Wednesday, with more than 350,000 tweets on the subject. The film is based on the true story of a woman who survived an acid attack and re-built her life.

“What a brazen & cheap tactic to promote a film!” wrote one Twitter user about Padukone.

Some outspoken Bollywood figures lauded Padukone though, and vowed to support Chhapaak.

“Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them,” tweeted director Anurag Kashyap.

Padukone, who starred in the 2017 action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel, does not appear to have made any statement on Tuesday. She was not available for comment on Wednesday, her spokeswoman said.