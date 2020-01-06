Winter vacation extended till Jan 12

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Department has directed all government and private schools to remain closed, extending the winter holidays until January 12.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the recent cold wave across the province.

An official notification was issued in this regard on Monday. According to the notification, the winter vacations are “extended w.e.f [with effect from] 07.01.2020 to 12.01.2020 in all public and private schools”.

Due to extreme weather conditions, winter vacation has been increased till January 12th, 2020. All Public & Private Schools of Punjab will reopen on Monday January 13th, 2020. Notification attached. pic.twitter.com/YZ99gguyWk — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 6, 2020

Earlier, provincial School Educational Minister Dr. Murad Raas had said that “Jan 5 will be the last day of vacations” and there will be no further extension in winter holidays.

As the schools opened on Monday amid showers, the minister announced that “due to severe weather conditions in the province of Punjab” the winter vacations have been extended up to Jan 12.

On Sunday, a fresh westerly system triggered rain in different parts of the country.

Over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Office has predicted widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and central Punjab, at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well as in isolated places in upper Sindh.