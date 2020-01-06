Squeezing the consumer

There is more bad news for power consumers across the board: there is a proposal afoot to add a surcharge to the power tariff to help pay off the circular debt, which had reached Rs1.72 trillion at year-end. The surcharge comes on IMF pressure, one of its conditionalities being the elimination of circular debt. The increase is supposed to enable its conversion into public debt by providing a means of servicing it. There is to be no pressure on the power losses bleeding the distribution companies of the money needed. If the losses were eliminated or even reduced, the circular debt would melt almost automatically, without forcing a tariff increase. Another change sought by the IMF is a reduction of the powers of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), to allow the government its former powers over the power tariff. Considering that NEPRA was established because the Washington Consensus institutions (of which the IMF is one) felt the regulatory authority should be independent, not the government, this indicates how reliable such ideas are.

That the government feels that circular debt should be eliminated by further burdening the consumer, indicates that it has not opted to lower losses, which needs investment in the distribution system. Not opting may well indicate inability. Though not directly responsible, after the bifurcation of the Power Division, Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda has been quick to demand public and imaginative punishments for those suspected of corruption. His silence in this matter, close to his sphere of operations, causes the suspicion the government is trying to avoid the accountability so beloved by it, because it wishes to mask its own gross incompetence.

The consumer, domestic, industrial and agricultural, is already suffering not just from power tariff and fuel price increases, but also the general economic malaise. Burdening him with a further increase would mean driving all sectors of the economy further into the ground, thus cutting revenues further, including electricity revenues. There will be a rapid increase in revenues, like the jump when a spring is released, if the government was to cut losses. However, that would mean taking on a mafia that profits from the inefficiency that leads to these losses. That corruption will probably be left alone, as the perpetrators are not PML-N politicians, but the officials who should be removing those losses.