Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla’s eldest son passes away

The eldest son of Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla passed away late Sunday night in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

34-year-old Amir Mandviwalla was under treatment at the intensive care unit at Ziauddin Hospital for the past few days.

The funeral will be held at the Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Mandviwalla stated: “My first born, my son Amir left us, may Allah bless him and give him the highest place in jannah and give me and my family the courage to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen.”

— Saleem Mandviwalla (@SaleemMandvi) January 5, 2020

Saleem, who belongs to a well-known business family, was elected to the post of Senate’s deputy chairman in March 2018, defeating PML-N’s Usman Khan Kakar.