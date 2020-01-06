Saad Rafique injured in prison fire

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was reportedly injured in a “stampede” caused by a sudden fire in a Camp Jail barrack housing NAB detainees on Sunday night.

An official source said the fire apparently erupted due to short-circuit in wires supplying electricity to the barrack.

Rafique, MNA, and his brother Salman Rafique, who is a member of the Punjab Assembly, are in the NAB custody in the Paragon City housing scam. The source said that the MNA sustained a head injury when he ran for shelter after the fire erupted.