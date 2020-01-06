Regional peace at stake due to Indian govt’s RSS ideology: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that regional peace is facing serious threats due to the Indian government s policies based on RSS-ideology.

Talking to a delegation of students from Business Administration Department of Virginia University, who were currently on a visit to Pakistan to have first-hand information about the potential of business and tourism in the country, he said that the oppressive policies of the Indian government had endangered the identity of Indians themselves.

He added that Modi government’s policies had endangered the identity and existence of 500 million minorities living in India.

The prime minister also condemned the imposition of curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), which had continued for the last over 150 days and said that the Indian government’s brutalities had exposed the Indian democratic claims.

During the interactive meeting, matters relating to challenges faced by the country, reforms agenda of the present government, positive aspects of Pakistani society, existing potential of country in diverse sectors, economic challenges facing the country and the future strategy, were discussed.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was bestowed by Allah Almighty with abundant resources, adding, unfortunately development process in country got stagnant due to corruption and neglect of human resource promotion by previous governments.

He said that Pakistan was the fastest developing country in South Asia in the decade of 1960s, but the political philosophies of the decades of 1970s and 1980s not only led to blocking of industrial development but also inclusion of money and corruption in the politics.

PM Imran said that he, by keeping in view the loot and plunder and corruption in the society and the plight of common man, stepped into politics and his party succeeded in defeating the country’s two major political parties after 22 years of political struggle. The premier said he was fighting against the mafia which had been creating hurdles in the way of country’s progress.

Highlighting importance of human resource promotion and development, he said the previous governments not only neglected human resource promotion altogether but also did not focus on reforms in education and other sectors, adding that challenge before him was not only the elimination of corruption but also improving the education system.

Regarding economy, he said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took over the reign of affairs, the country was facing severe economic crisis, adding that owing to the present government’s efforts, the country’s economy had stabilized and the economic indicators showed significant improvement.

“The country’s economy would witness further improvement and growth due government’s business-friendly policies and various development projects including the construction of five million houses,” he said.

Imran Khan went on to say that said that the present government fully believed in the protection of minorities’ rights and deemed them equal citizens. “Our religion Islam and the teachings of the Father of Nation give us the lesson of protecting minorities’ rights,” he added.