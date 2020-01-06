Provision of residential plots priority of govt: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that provision of residential plots to the deserving people in the province under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was the top priority of the incumbent government for which a comprehensive plan was being implemented.

He directed to expedite the implementation of the proposed plan for establishing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City Nowshera.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, CPEC City Nowshera and Peshawar Model Town at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Housing Hassan Mahmood, Deputy Commissioners of the respective Districts and others. The meeting was briefed regarding progress, activities, responsibilities and timelines for each project under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The Chief Minister was informed that possession of 40,000 Kanal of land has already been taken for the establishment of CPEC City Nowshera whereas the possession of additional 40,000 Kanal of land was under process in which reservations of the locals will be resolved soon after meeting with the concerned authorities.