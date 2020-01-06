Pak-China joint naval exercise commences

KARACHI: Opening ceremony of sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians-2020 between Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) was held here on Monday.

Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun graced the occasion as chief guest, an ISPR-Navy press release said here. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq was also present at the occasion. In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq welcomed the Chinese officers and personnel, alluding to the evergreen, warm and eternally cordial relations between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

While underscoring the importance of immaculate & sound planning during the exercise, the Admiral hoped that this exercise would prove to be another stepping stone in augmenting interoperability and strategic cooperation between both the navies.

Earlier, Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun thanked Pakistan Navy for hosting Exercise Sea Guardians and hoped to have a mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise.

Chinese Flotilla comprising naval platforms/assets along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment, arrived Karachi to participate in the exercise.

During exercise, frontline destroyers/ frigates along with Air and other assets and Marines/ Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) would carry out advance level joint drills and naval manoeuvres in North Arabian Sea.

In addition, during harbour phase, various professional and social activities would also be conducted. The activities of the exercise would also be witnessed by senior officials from both the navies.

Exercise Sea Guardians-2020 is aimed at sharing professional experiences on contemporary and non-traditional threats at sea, improve security cooperation and promote a safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region. The exercise was a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy and would foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two navies.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of military officials from both the navies.