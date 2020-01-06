On Islamic economy, Islamic sports and Islamic nuts

Fictions, all

In a discussion on economy a few years ago, a colleague had passionately announced that the universal solution to all economic woes was the ‘Islamic economic system’. When I asked him what the Islamic economic system exactly was, he replied that he did not know because he wasn’t an expert on the subject. (So, by his own admission, despite having no clue about the Islamic economic system, he was convinced that it was the panacea for all economic ills.) He promised to get back to me after consulting an expert. To this day I am waiting for his return.

My colleague (now former colleague) is not entirely to blame. Like countless others, he has been sold something that doesn’t exist. People talk about zakat, but tax is an integral part of all economies. The only Quranic injunction on the subject forbids interest. Sadly, nobody has yet come up with an interest-free working model of economy– one that can deal with the interest-based economy of the rest of the world. Simply calling something old by a new fancy Arabic name doesn’t make it Islamic any more than calling a rose by another name makes it smell any less sweet.

There has always been this tendency among the clergymen in all religions of over-selling their creeds. And it works too, because they always find in large numbers over-enthusiastic congregations. Muslims are the current leaders in this trend.

It’s a safe bet that you would have heard long sermons on the ‘Islamic political system’. How voting is a Western concept and Muslims ought to revert to khilafat. Consider these facts: The prophet (peace be upon him) gave no instructions whatsoever about the procedure to elect/select his political successors, let alone leaders who would come decades or centuries later. The first four caliphs were all elected through different processes. The only thing the Quran has to say on the subject is that the collective matters of people must be managed with their consultation. (Does the modern democracy say anything different?) With the evolution of the human civilisation from tribalism all the way to the nation state, the mode of that consultation is bound to evolve too. There’s nothing un-Islamic (or for that matter Islamic) about voting. The Islamic political system is therefore nothing more than a persistent myth.

And then there are things like the ‘Islamic honey’ being sold in all parts of the country. The sellers don’t tell you whether the honey is Islamic because they make sure that their bees have all converted to Islam; or whether they employ a special ‘Islamic’ way of gathering honey. Could anything be more absurd? Similarly, there are the cashew nuts and the macadamia nuts and peanuts and what not; but there’s no such thing as an Islamic nut. Of course, one can’t deny the existence of Muslim nuts; but by the same token there are Christian nuts and atheist nuts as well

There are other items that enthusiasts try to bring into the folds of Islam. A lot is made of certain musical instruments that have been labelled Islamic: the duf (traditional one-sided drum), for example. Music is art; and Islam has no problem with any art form so long as there is no element of obscenity or shirk involved. Music is not Islamic (or otherwise) any more than TV or sports are, although there are those who categorised sports as ‘Islamic’ and ‘infidel’.

You would doubtless have encountered people who go on and on about Islamic medicine or the ‘Islamic health science’. Medical science is medical science; and till the last time I checked it had no religion. There are those who are great ones for the use of miswak, and how it’s better than the toothbrush. Some go as far as having a special compartment for the stick beside their front pocket. While there’s no law that prohibits wearing the badge of honour of one’s choice, let there be no doubt that there’s nothing ‘Islamic’ about the miswak. It’s just a means of cleaning one’s teeth.

One finds innumerable books on tibb-e-Nabavi (medicine of the Prophet – peace be upon him), in which medicinal benefits are associated with certain foods on the grounds that the prophet used or recommended them. Here, one can never overemphasise the fact that the mission of the prophet wasn’t to teach medicine, agriculture, warfare or science. In his own words, “You know best about the affairs of your world.” [Sahih Muslim] His mission was to warn mankind about the Day of Judgment and the moral implications of their actions and thoughts– a mission that he performed to perfection. The Quran wasn’t revealed to teach mankind the germ theory, irrigation techniques or prosthetics. It leaves such matters to the specialist of each subject.

There’s also no dearth of people who find every scientific discovery in the Quran, after they have been made by others, and call it the Quranic science. There’s science done by Muslims; or rather used to be, because they don’t do it anymore. Now only the non-Muslims and atheists do science; but still it’s not Christian science or atheistic science. It’s just science.

