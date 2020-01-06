Mubashir Luqman seeks FIR against Fawad following physical altercation

Anchorperson Mubashir Luqman, who came to blows with Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry at a wedding in Lahore on Sunday, submitted an application to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the minister, it emerged late Sunday night.

In the application submitted at the Model Town police station, the anchorperson said he was attending an event along with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and various federal ministers and provincial ministers when Chaudhry attacked him.

Luqman said he was talking to his friends when Chaudhry “attacked him along with 10-12 of his mussalah ghundas (armed guards)”.

“They subjected me to severe violence,” he said, adding that after threatening him of serious consequences and of murder, they left the site of the incident.

According to Luqman, two witnesses had seen the whole incident.

He claimed that prior to this incident, the federal minister had called and threatened to have him killed if he did not stop his allegations.

In his application, Luqman said a case should be registered against Chaudhry and the others. While his application has been submitted, the FIR has not yet been registered.

Earlier in the day, a fight broke out between the minister and the anchorperson, both of whom were attending the wedding of Punjab Irrigation Minis­ter Mohsin Leghari’s son.

According to eyewitnesses, PTI leaders Jaha­ngir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khak­wani and Chaudhry were busy in conversation when Luqman arrived. They said a vitriolic exchange of words took place between the two. The minister told Luqman that he would sue him for defamation.

“Chaudhry threatened Luqman that he would not spare him, then slapped and shoved him,” an eyewitness said. As the two scuffled, PTI leaders and some journalists stepped in, he added.

While Chaudhry spoke publically over the incident, Luqman refrained from publicly commenting on the incident. Late night, he moved an application against the minister.