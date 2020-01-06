Kasur man arrested for ‘selling’12-year-old daughter for Rs500

Police arrested a man for allegedly selling his minor daughter to another man for Rs500 who then tried to rape her in Kasur on Monday.

According to reports, the man who bought the girl for sexual abuse was arrested by authorities with a case lodged against both the suspects on the complaint of the minor’s mother.

DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat formed a special team to nab the suspects.

The victim’s mother said that her husband had called a man to their house and let him sexually abuse their 12-year-old daughter after receiving Rs500.

She said she was away for work when the incident happened. Her daughter told her about the incident when she returned.

Meanwhile, both the suspects managed to escape.

Police took the victim to the hospital for medical examination. They claimed it was an incident of attempted rape.

The suspect who paid the amount to the father had earlier been booked in a child abuse case in 2013 but got off scot-free.

Police lodged the fresh case under sections 376 (of rape), 371-A (selling a person for the purposes of prostitution), 371-B (buying a person for the purposes of prostitution) of PPC against the suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them.