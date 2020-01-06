Sir, through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention of the concerned authorities towards the serious problem of garbage in Karachi because when it comes to garbage, Karachi is the king of the trash heaps.

The garbage situation of Karachi is becoming worse everyday. Open sewage drains and garbage dumps are giving rise to many harmful diseases. After this Eidul Azha, the waste material is still lying on roads. And the majority of streets were flooded with water and trash, disturbing the citizens. Moreover the stagnant rainwater mixed with the remains of the animals, serving as a serious health hazard for citizens.

Karachi needs serious attention and it is also a matter of great concern for the higher authorities. The Sindh government should look into the matter and take some proper steps to make Karachi clean and beautiful.

Fatima Yousuf

Karachi