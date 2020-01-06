FM Qureshi reaches out to int’l community over US-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE and Turkey.

There was a wide-ranging exchange of views on the unfolding situation in the region.

Highlighting Pakistan’s deep concern over the recent developments, the foreign minister underscored the imperative of avoidance of conflict, the exercise of maximum restraint, and de-escalation of tensions.

He renewed the call on all parties concerned to abide by the United Nations (UN) Charter and principles of international law to settle differences through peaceful means.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed that Pakistan would neither let its soil be used against any other state nor become part of any regional conflict.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, the foreign minister expressed the hope that the progress made in the Afghan peace process would be preserved and further advanced.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue to play a role in preventing further escalation and maintaining regional peace and stability.

While speaking to his Iranian counterpart, FM Qureshi offered condolences over the assassination of Iranian Quds Force chief Major General Qasem Soleimani.