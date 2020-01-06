Three times International Cricket Council Umpire of the years (2009, 2010, and 2011), Pakistan’s International cricket umpire, Aleem Dar, has equalled the record of Steve Bucknor of the West Indies to officiate the most test cricket matches. Taking the field for the 128th time during second Ashes (2019) Test between England and Australia at Lord’s, Mr Dar equalled the record.

After he made his test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England at Dhaka in October 2003, he has taken charges of 376 matches across all formats. Apart from Aleem Dar and Steve Bucknor, South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen is the only other umpire having reached the three-figure mark in test, having stood in 108 tests before retiring in 2010.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has congratulated him for achieving this milestone. We also congratulate him and hope that he would make more record(s) in the future and brighten the name of the country.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur