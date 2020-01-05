White Lies

A pair of irate foreign investors, frustrated at their inability to get an audience with the finance minister, went directly to his office. After being stopped initially, and after it being clear that these goras weren’t taking no for an answer, they were informed that the fiscal czar was asleep. That’s right: the man takes a two-hour siesta everyday at the office.

While Rome burned, as they say…

—————

Moving on to the former finance minister. Asad Umar’s son got married recently and the who’s who of the government were attending the affair. The President attended, as did the Army chief. As did Umar’s nemesis in the PTI hierarchy, Jehangir Tareen.

The prime minister also attended, in stark contrast with Nawaz Sharif’s policy of never attending weddings. A turn for the better or worse?