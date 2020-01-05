Social media, a blessing in disguise

In the Pakistani society it isn’t unprecedented to feel that internet-based life is a threat which has spread especially among youths to destroy their lives. Frequently seen as the best issue of our age, web-based life is intensely scrutinised. However, there are sure benefits of online networking which can refute this manner of thinking.

This conviction springs from what online life sites have been named as. Destinations, for example, Facebook and Twitter have gotten incredible analysis starting late normally being seen as a path for youngsters to squander their days on their electronic gadgets. This to a degree can even be viewed as obvious yet just in the event that one contemplates over the outside of the ocean that is present day media. While indeed, web-based life may have expanded the utilisation of electronic gadgets, the benefits accompanying it are much more than that of a silver coating.

In the electronic age of the 21st century, online life is the best stage to make mindfulness. We would now be able to see works pioneers, scandalously Donald Trump, running their administration of web-based life locales, for example, Twitter. This mass mindfulness has demonstrated to really be a gift. The #BlackLivesMatter and #WeAreThe1% for the Ferguson and Occupy Wall Street Movement individually have been more prominent occasions of social developments which did make mindfulness about critical issues as well as tackled these issues. All however the two issues conflicted with the standards which had been set a state as incredible as the United States of America, when mass familiarity with an issue becomes even the best countries need to pay regard. Along these lines, internet-based life costs to be a crucial resource.

Internet-based life has additionally allowed each person to voice their conclusion. The #MeToo is the best case of this where not just have ladies at long last had the capacity to talk about a predominant issue in the public arena yet have had the capacity to join to neutralise it. Through thusly a solitary post via web-based networking media makes numerous ladies feel less alone. Thus, the ongoing down disorder displaying programme on Facebook have made it conceivable to maintain kids with the affliction and not make them feel segregated.

Obviously the best course to embrace, as in each part of life, is balance. A reasonable utilisation of media, in the correct ways will permit to utilise it appropriately as an extraordinary stage. Issues emerge regular. Where better to talk about their gravity and need to talk facing them then a medium through which our each word can achieve a huge number of individuals by the dash of a catch? Henceforth, before naming online networking as an “instrument of the fiend” we should contemplate over its benefits and how it has helped fill in as a mode of increasing essential data and crating mass mindfulness. Along these lines it might genuinely end up being a surprisingly positive turn of events.

Abbas Fateh-ud-Din Asim

Lahore

Banning plastic bags

Plastic bags had been a huge indication of apocalypses since 1950s and it is very much notorious of being the fountainhead of enhancing the mortality rate of people in Pakistan. Plastic bags are being manufactured with various hazardous chemicals which are very much dangerous for every individual surviving in Pakistan, because in every corner of Pakistan plastic bags are being used to carry out the eatable goods without being aware the causes and health risk and sometimes it is very much spoiler for the lands because the plastics would make a timber land into a barren land. According to the expert scientists that plastic takes more than 500 years to break down in a landfill. Moreover, the scientists have claimed that the plastic bags have been the source of numerous deadliest diseases such as cancer endometriosis, neurological damage, endocrine disruption, birth effects and developmental disorders, immune damage, asthma, and cause multiple organ damages. Furthermore, the Minister of Climate Change Senator had evaluated that more than 55 billion plastic shopping bags are being used in Pakistan where the utilisation had been increased to 15 per cent per annum. In Pakistan approximately 8,021 production units are available whose production of average is nearly 250-500 kilograms per day and the result more investigated that more than 160,000 were directly and 600,000 were indirectly dependent on the industry. I request to the government to conduct surveys to create awareness among the residents about the health risks of applying plastic bags.

Mehraj Altaf

Turbat

Bravo Babar

Babar Azam performed tremendously through the year 2019 in three of the formats of the game. In six tests,the stylish Babar Azam made 616 runs with an average of 68.44 at a brilliant strike-rate of 72.30 with the help of the three centuries plus three half-centuries.Furthermore in ODI format,the star player contributed 1,092 runs at 60.60 average which included three centuries and six half-centuries.Moreover,in the shortest format of the game, he managed to score 374 runs at the average of 41.55 with a strike-rate of 136.99,scoring a total of four half-centuries.Undoubtedly,Babar is the only player in ICC rankings to be listed in the top six across all the formats with being no 6 in tests,3 in ODIs and 1st in T20 Internationals in previous year.I wish he keeps rocking like the same in the new year too.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat, Balochistan