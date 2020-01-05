NA body to meet on Monday to approve bills

–Standing Committee on Defence to discuss amendments in Army Act, Air Force Act and Navy Act

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence has been summoned again on Monday to discuss the Army Act, Air Force Act and Navy Act amendment bills.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the rules and regulations of the parliament were violated during the January 3 session of the committee.

Sources said that in the meeting of the standing committee that took place on January 3, Parliamentary Secretary Captain Jamil Ahmed presided over the session which was in violation of the rules and regulations of the parliament.

Sources further said that Jamil Ahmed did not call for a vote when the time came to approve the bills. Hence, Amjad Khan Niazi will chair the session of the standing committee when it meets again to discuss the amendment bills on Monday.

In the meeting that took place on January 3, members of the senate had been called to discuss the bills. However, senators have not been asked to attend the meeting of the standing committee on Monday which will again discuss the same bills.

It must be kept in mind that the committee had accepted all three bills during the meeting that took place on January 3.