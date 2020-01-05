Moving towards war

Suleimani’s killing has forced Pakistan into a tight spot

In an unprecedented development over the weekend, tensions soared between Iran and the USA as the latter eliminated a top Iranian military general, known to be the second most powerful man in the Islamic Republic. While the Trump Administration continues to defend the strike, thousands around the world are protesting the killing, terming it unnecessary and uncalled for.

For the first time in years, both countries are on the brink of a direct engagement. In the past, proxy battles have been fought between the two nations through militias and other forces. But taking out a military general was a direct assault on Iran and there is every likelihood of a direct response. The strong condemnations and threats of retaliation which followed the assassination are alarming and give rise to chances of a direct conflict in the region which could potentially spill the blood of hundreds of thousands.

Even though the Iranian general has been termed a terrorist by the Trump regime, however, what perturbs most is that it was the very same general who fought off the ISIS in Syria and Iraq and successfully defeated them. Would that be termed as a terrorist fighting another? Or would it be considered that he was used and discarded? Either way, what the Trump Administration failed to consider is the fact that, Qasem Soleimani wasn’t another militant leader, the killing of whom would be celebrated around the world. Most Westerners had never even heard the name branded as a terrorist prior to his killing. The pivotal question which arises is the urgency and need of taking out an Iranian general in the present circumstances.

Let us hope better sense prevails and both sides exercise caution before taking any steps. The USA, instead of continued threats of attacking multiple Iranian targets in the event of any retaliation, should rather focus on defusing the tensions. If peace was Trump’s actual purpose, then he should be focused on putting out the fire, as opposed to adding more fuel to it like an immature leader. All neighbouring nations, including Pakistan, should step in and defuse the heightened tensions for the betterment of the entire region. Politics at all costs should be avoided

Democratic representatives within the USA have termed the killing of the general as unwarranted as there wasn’t any need to heighten escalation between the countries over night. As opposed to creating a safer environment, the strike has put at risk safety and harmony in the entire region. Iran and the USA remain the closest to war than they have been in decades. Occasional rocket attacks surely couldn’t have prompted the killing of Iran’s top military general. There appears to be more than meets the eye. The killing of Al-Qaeda chief Osama ben Laden or ISIS Caliph Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi were one thing, but eliminating a country’s general and terming it as a necessary corollary of the War on Terror surely creates perplexity. Till the time Iran is not officially designated as a terrorist state, killing its generals and passing it off as the killing of terrorists isn’t a plausible justification. It appears that the USA intended to start off the decade by sending out a tough message to the Iranians and defining who would be calling the shots in all future eventualities between the countries.

On the face of it, there wasn’t an immediate threat of war between the two countries prior to the killing. But in the aftermath, war drums continue to be beaten and the anger and astonishment within Iran is building up towards a bigger conflict. Had the USA been under constant attack by the Iranian military, then such an action could have been justified. However, an out-of-the-blue killing of the general has paved way for a dangerous conflict. A conflict which wouldn’t remain confined to the borders of Iran or Iraq but has the potential to spread like wildfire and engulf the entire region. Not only has the strike put the peace of Iran in jeopardy but all of its surrounding nations remain at risk of being embroiled in a conflict which may follow.

The Russian and Chinese governments have already condemned the attack and have warned the USA to refrain from unnecessary abuse of power. Israel on the other hand remains geared up, foreseeing potential retaliation by Iran towards its soil. Saudi Arabia, another archrival of Iran, would be on the other side of the conflict in case of a war. Such a quandary puts Pakistan in a tight spot. Even though we generally side with the Saudis in most situations however, the current mercury isn’t high between them and Iran. It is a choice between the USA and our western neighbor. Not an easy decision to make, certainly.

Any move which Pakistan makes amidst the ongoing tensions would have far-reaching repercussions. We have to bear in mind the Chinese investment in our country and at the same time maintain our “brotherly” relations with Saudi Arabia, without forgetting our close proximity with Iran itself coupled with US influence and pressure on us for the longest time.

In fact, it might not seem that way but Pakistan remains the most at risk of being embroiled into a controversial position. Our stakes pertaining to all the parties are considerably high and Pakistan needs to tread carefully, bearing in mind the consequences of all possible decisions. It would be in Pakistan’s interests to defuse the tensions between the two countries; a feat unachievable at the moment owing to the killing of Iran’s most revered military leader.

All things aside, it can safely be stated that the killing of the Iranian general was uncalled for in the given circumstances as it has merely added fuel to the fire. The world isn’t a safer place after his killing but in fact is more dangerous at the moment. A direct strike on the Iranians was an unnecessary abuse of force and cannot be justified by mere statements. Taking the entire region closer towards war surely isn’t a step towards achieving world peace.

