Fazl says supporting Army Act amendments ‘out of question’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refused to support the amendments in the Army Act, saying there were many “ambiguities in the draft law and the urgency with which the legislation was being passed would create further ambiguity”.

He made these remarks after Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervez Elahi called on him to take him into confidence over the proposed legislation.

Fazl remained adamant in his opposition to the bill even after the major opposition parties fell in line to support the amendments in the Act which allows incumbent army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to remain the Chief of Army Staff for the next three years.

In a meeting with the Chaudhry brothers, Fazl refused to support the Army Act amendment bill, saying the reconciliation does not work everywhere and at all times. He said voting in favour of the bill was out of the question.

The party, however, has yet to decide if it would vote against the bill or skip the session, the JUI-F added. Maulana confessed to the divisions in opposition and said that he phoned Shahbaz Sharif and complained that the opposition was not taken into confidence by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He further said that they haven’t changed their position. If the law can be passed in 6 months, then the assembly can be dissolved and new elections can also be held.

He said that he informed the Chaudhry brothers about his position that legislation can also be made by electing a new parliament and urged the opposition to take a joint stand on this issue.