Medical board rejects Nawaz’s test reports in bail extension plea

The medical board formed to review the test reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif aimed at extending his stay abroad has rejected the submitted documents and asked him to attach fresh reports with the application, according to media reports.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris had submitted the medical reports in the Lahore High Court (LHC) that allowed the elder Sharif to travel abroad, removing his name from ECL, without attaching any conditions to it, for four months in November.

Haris asked the court to extend Nawaz’s foreign stay citing his health concerns.

The court referred the reports to the medical board, which has now refused to prepare its recommendation on the basis of the received reports, citing them as old.

It asked the applicants to submit fresh reports until January 2, 2020.

The board has conveyed its reservations to the Punjab home department, which will further present it to the high court.