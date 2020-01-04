Karachi to receive light rainfall on Monday night: met office

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive light rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

A westerly wave likely to enter in Balochistan from Iran bringing a new spell of rainfall in the country, which will likely to drop temperatures further.

Rain is expected in Sindh’s districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday, while light rain is expected in Karachi on Monday night, according to the met office.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 10.9 degree Celsius with cold and windy weather, PMD said in its weather report. Maximum temperature will remain between 24 and 26 degree Celsius, the weather report said.

The northeastern winds are blowing with a speed of four kilometres per hour.

Humidity will remain in Karachi between 55-65 per cent in the morning and 25-35 per cent in evening.