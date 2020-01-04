1,238 acre state land afforested by utilising Rs57.196 million

LAHORE: The Punjab, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department has afforested state land stretching over 1,238 acres in the different areas of Punjab by utilising Rs57.196 million, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

Pakistan Today also learnt that a project entitled “Afforestation under Approved Management Plans in Irrigated Plantation of the Punjab” was approved at PC-I cost of Rs57.196 million with a gestation period of 60 months (2013-18).

The project had been conceived with the objective of afforestation in the blank areas in Changa Manga, Daphar, Kamalia, Chichawatni and Kundian.

An official of the forest department informed this scribe that the project was formulated inconsistency with the overall objectives of the forestry sector. “The project was designed for social benefits. It was planned to uplift the socio-economic condition of the local community which is directly or indirectly relying on forest resources,” he explained.

“The plantation/orchards of different tree species raised under this project will provide quality seed for raising of plantations in future. The major objectives of the project were the survey and marking of elite trees for seed collection, raising of potted nursery for the establishment of plantation and establishment of orchard/plantation (100 acres),” he added.

The official further said that the project was completed at the total cost of Rs57.196 million which entailed major component of afforestation carried out departmentally on 1,238 acres in targeted forests. The major species planted was Eucalyptus (726 plants per acre with A spacing of 10’ X 6’) in the project area.

The directorate general monitoring and evaluation (DGM&E) has also given an evaluation report about the performance of the project which states, “The core component of the scheme afforestation on 1,238 acres (438 acres during 2013-14 & 755 acres during 2014-15) was fully achieved within first two years of the scheme as provided in PC-IV.

The maintenance standard of the plantation was average as weeds were seen and earth operation was not up to the mark. The plantation was found in good condition with regard to height in sites selected at random. It was observed that the water channels were covered with weeds and sand which affect the growth. The mono plantation i.e., eucalyptus was carried as per management plans.

However, while giving the conclusion in its report the DGM&E states, “The project was evaluated for its relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, Impact and sustainability. The conclusion is based on DGM&E assessment and analysis that the project is fully relevant with the government development priorities, moderately effective on the basis of plantation target, 90 per cent survival rate, the height of the plantation. Highly sustainable in term of maintenance of plantation carries on in future. On the basis of analysis and DGM&E Assessment, the project is ranked as Partially Successful”.