NA speaker signs production orders for detained Opp leaders

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday issued production orders for politicians currently detained by law enforcement agencies so that they can participate in the parliamentary sessions.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafique are among the lawmakers who will attend Saturday’s session after approval of their production orders.

Earlier in the day, the federal government tabled the Army Act amendment bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).