Model courts disposed of 30,049 cases in 2019

RAWALPINDI: The 465 model courts, which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, decided 30,049 cases, including 10,121 cases of murder and 19,928 of narcotics during the year 2019.

Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir told APP that in order to decide pending cases on priority death sentence was awarded to 541 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 1653 accused in a year.

The fine of Rs 1,25,92,48165 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 183,258 were also recorded in different cases including criminal, civil and family disputes, he added.

The DG said that model courts have delivered inexpensive justice to the poor without any unnecessary delay,“ People have finally started to trust courts and legal system in the country,” he added.

Sohail said that model courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people, adding due to extraordinary performance of the model courts the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more model courts on June 24, 2019, that were deciding pending cases on daily basis.

The DG also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of Model Courts.