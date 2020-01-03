Imran questions world’s silence over pogrom of Muslims in India

Expressing severe concerns over state-sponsored violence against the Muslim in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked that how long the world will remain silent while the fascist Modi regime indulges in state terrorism.

Taking to the social networking website, twitter, PM Imran said that Indian police were attacking Muslims across the country as part of Modi government’s ethnic cleansing policy.

انتہاء پسند سفاک مودی سرکار ریاستی دہشت گردی پر اتری ہوئی ہے اور دنیا خاموش تماشائی کا کردار ادا کررہی ہے۔ اقوام عالم آخر کب تک چپ سادھے مودی سرکار کی بربریت کا نظارہ کرتی رہیں گی؟

Sharing an article in connection with recent uprising in India over its controversial citizenship amendment act, PM Imran held New Delhi’s government responsible for rising violence against minorities in the country.

Last year on December 20, at least two people were killed after police had opened fire at a demonstration, an official had said, as fresh protests erupted across India against a contentious citizenship law that critics say is anti-Muslim.

The men — Abdul Jalil, 49, and Samshir Kudroli, 23 — had “died in police firing during the protests”, Qadir Shah, a spokesman for the deputy commissioner of the southern city of Mangalore, had told AFP, adding that a curfew had been imposed in the city with schools, restaurants and bars shut.

Another man had taken to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh with a gunshot injury died soon after, a hospital source had told AFP.