Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to climb Mont Blanc

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, along with two other hikers, climbed Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps and deadliest in the world, on Friday.

Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps and the highest in Europe west of the Caucasus peaks of Russia and Georgia. It rises 4,808 m above sea level and is ranked 11th in the world in topographic prominence.

Sadpara has climbed four of Pakistan’s five mountains above 8,000 metres high. He is also the first Pakistani climber to scale the eighth highest peak of over 8,000 meters of the world.

He is the first Pakistani to have climbed Nanga Parbat in the winter. He also climbed the 8,516-metre Lhotse peak and 8,485-metre Makalu peak in Nepal.