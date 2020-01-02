ECP issues list of lawmakers who haven’t disclosed assets

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday revealed the names of the lawmakers who did not disclose their asset details before the electoral watchdog.

Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sheheryar Afridi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, former defence minister Khurram Dastgir, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and National Party (NP) leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo did not submit the details of their assets and liabilities.

According to the list, 32 members of the Senate, and 166 members of the National Assembly (NA) did not disclose their details of assets and liabilities.

190 members from the Punjab Assembly, 85 from the KP Assembly, 40 members from the Balochistan Assembly and 82 members from the Sindh Assembly did not provide any details of their assets to the ECP.