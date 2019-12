I want to draw attention to one of the promises of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman who came in Pakistan in February 2019. He promised to release 2000 Pakistanis who are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Still no action has been taken regarding the matter. It is a humble request to the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to kindly release them since their families are waiting for them.

Fahad Naseem Khairabadi

Turbat