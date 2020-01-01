Pollution in Turbat

Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan and also its one of the most populated ones. However, nowadays, the city population is increasing rapidly. Besides, our environment is being harmed due to increased pollution. Citizens throw harmful plastic bottles beside the main road, damaging the environment. It hurts me so much to say that the government of Balochistan is still unaware of it and not showing any seriousness. Thus, it is my request to the citizens to stop throwing harmful things around and make it a wonderful environment.

Haneef Phullan

Turbat