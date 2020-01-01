Planting trees in Sukkur

Dear Editor, it is important to highlight through your esteemed paper an initiative of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) regarding tree-plantation along major roads of the city. Lately, SMC has begun planting trees alongside Minara Road, Military road and a few other thoroughfares to cope with the menace of rising temperatures across the country. Keeping in view the seriousness of SMC this time and the anti-encroachment drive in the city, it is hoped that more land will be designated for tree plantation and the project will be overseen and completed with utmost sincerity.

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui

Sukkur