Justice Mamoon Rashid sworn in as LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was sworn in on Wednesday as the 49th chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Sheikh, who will retire on March 18, 2020, succeeds Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan, who completed his tenure after a year at the helm on December 31, 2019.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Sheikh on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Governor House Lahore. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Punjab Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir LHC judges, provincial ministers, provincial and federal law officers, as well as LHC officers.

Additionally, members of the Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council, LHC and Lahore Bar Association and legal representatives attended the oath-taking.

After taking the oath, Justice Sheikh arrived at the LHC where he received a warm welcome including a salute from the police squad.