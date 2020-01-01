Inflation of CNG price and its impact on the country

Pakistan is a country where the price of any good can increase anytime. Like, the price of CNG was around 104 rupees per kg and now suddenly it is around 125 rupees per kg. Due to the increasing inflation, the traders of Karachi have called for a strike for three days, while transporters are angry over the price of CNG. They have also called for a strike on 10 July 2019. How will middle class people survive in such conditions? These prices are affecting our economy very badly. So, I request the government to take the required steps to control CNG price.

Muhammad Ausaf Iqbal

Karachi