Hike in petroleum prices challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The fresh increase in the petroleum products prices by the government was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

The federal government, Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) were made respondent in the plea.

The petition states that the federal government increased the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products for the month of January, despite a decrease in the prices in the international market.

It said the OGRA is collecting more than 17 per cent sales tax on the sale of petroleum products.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in the fuel prices as illegal and unconstitutional and issue directives for the authorities concerned to reduce the prices.

A day earlier, the government increased fuel prices for January, raising the petrol price to Rs116.60 per litre with the increase of Rs2.61, while app­roving the recommendations made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

A notification issued by the finance ministry says that the new rate for the most widely used fuel consumed in large vehicle engines and generators — High-Speed Diesel (HSD) — has been raised by Rs2.25 to Rs127.26 per litre.