Concern about the poor condition of public parks

Dear editor, parks are one of the most visited recreational places. It is the responsibility of local management to take their care. A good management always takes care of such refreshing places for its public. Sometimes, due to the negligence of management or its workers, the conditions of the parks become worse. Due to these poor conditions, people stop visiting the park and those who visit face a lot of problems.

Parks which have been built to facilitate the public are being neglected and falling into disrepair. A great deal of money has been spent on building and landscaping these parks and putting up facilities like jogging tracks. Thus, it is sad to see the parks go to waste because of neglect and bad maintenance. The drains are clogged with leaves and rubbish and have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. After completing their jog around the circuit or finishing their exercise, visitors like to sit and rest for a while. But they cannot relax as the mosquitoes are everywhere and biting them. Children are not seen in the parks at all in the evenings. Why? They are scared of the mosquitoes.

Furthermore, the playground equipment is rusting away due to neglect. The grass and shrubs at the edge of the parks are not being cut. The bushes are so tall and unkempt that animals can live in them. It is also a good hiding place for thieves eyeing the nearby housing area or the people who visit the parks. Rubbish is strewn all over the paths, playground and exercise areas. Dustbins can hardly be found and in some places where they are available, some have been removed and used as goal posts or boundary markers.

It is time that parks are maintained before they are totally destroyed. I hope the concerned authorities will intervene to check the degeneration of the park and attempt to bring back the lost beauty of it.

Sana Khan

Karachi