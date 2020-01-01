Buzdar forsees ‘economically stable’ Pakistan in 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that Pakistan will be economically more stable, more peaceful and democratically stronger in 2020 as compared to the past.

The chief minister said in his statement that the new year will bring bright future, progress and hope for the people of Pakistan and lay the foundation of a prosperous, developed and peaceful Naya Pakistan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar urged all to analyze their successes and failures while welcoming 2020. Punjab government laid the foundation of a durable journey of success and prosperity in 2019 which will continue in 2020, he remarked.

He vowed to continue development work despite criticism to make Pakistan a welfare state according to Jinnah’s vision. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has focused on work instead of giving statements, he stressed.