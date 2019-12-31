Trevor Penney named assistant coach for West Indies white-ball teams

TRINIDAD: Trevor Penney has been named the assistant coach for the West Indies white-ball teams for two years. He will focus on the team’s fielding in this period, starting anuary 2, 2020, when preparations for the home series against Ireland begin.

Penney, 51, comes with the experience of having worked with several international teams, including India, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and USA. He has also worked with Queensland in Australian domestic cricket and Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Deccan Chargers at the IPL. He has experience of working in the Caribbean too, with CPL teams St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and, most recently, Barbados Tridents. He was part of the Tridents’ staff in their campaign-winning run in September-October this year.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons,” Penney was quoted as saying in a Cricket West Indies media release. “I’ve been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like ‘home away from home’ for me being involved in the CPL.

“We have two big T20 World Cups coming up [in Australia 2020 and India 2021] and it’s my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and hopefully win those two major ICC events.”

Simmons, West Indies’ head coach, said, “Trevor is an excellent coach and has demonstrated this everywhere he has worked. He has huge experience with Sri Lanka and India at the highest international level and in most T20 leagues around the world including the CPL. He brings enormous energy and is very well respected by all the players.”

With Penney’s appointment, West Indies’ support staff line-up is as follows: Phil Simmons (head coach), Roddy Estwick (assistant coach), Trevor Penney (assistant coach), Monty Desai (batting coach), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning coach), Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Rawl Lewis (team manager), AR Srikkanth (team analyst), Zephyrinus Nicholas (massage therapist) and Philip Spooner (media manager).

West Indies’ next assignment is the three ODIs and three T20Is against Ireland, starting on January 7 in Bridgetown.