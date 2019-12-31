Serena hotels sponsor closing ceremony of 5th Mountain Film Festival

by Press Release , (Last Updated 18 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels hosted the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of the Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) in Kehkeshan Hall, Islamabad Serena Hotel.

Wajahat Malik, founder of PIMFF welcomed the guests to the ceremony.

“The Last Mountain” was one of the most extraordinary films in the programme, a feature-length Polish film about the winter expedition that took place in 2018.

PIMFF screens short films, documentaries, features and animations related to mountain adventure sports, nature, environment, climate change, mountain tourism, mountain cultures and communities.