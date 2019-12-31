Political parties in held Kashmir protest outsiders’ recruitment

JAMMU: In occupied Kashmir, the recent advertisement inviting, for the first time, applications from non-locals for various non-gazetted posts in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has triggered a sharp reaction from all local political parties and organizations, who maintained that offering jobs to outsiders is unacceptable as this will put careers of local youth in jeopardy.

According to Kashmir Media Service, reacting over the recruitment notification, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a media talk, said that another bluff of BJP leaders with regard to the safeguards of local youth in government employment has been exposed.

JKPCC chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, questioned the repeated statements of top BJP leaders promising the protection of the rights of the local youth in the government jobs. He said: “The recent advertisement has put the things open and cat is out of the bag now and as per new arrangement the jobs are now open to all eligible candidates from any part of India.”

Sharma said and asked the authorities to stop playing with sentiments of educated unemployed youth.

National Conference’s regional President Devender Singh Rana while talking to media persons on the sidelines of a religious function in Jammu demanded protection of jobs for locals in IOK, saying unemployment has alarmingly grown manifold during the recent years. Rana expressed concern over limited avenues of employment, saying a thrust is needed to be laid on a fast track recruitment process and to put in place a robust mechanism of employment.

Reacting strongly on the issue, senior Peoples Democratic Party leader Ved Mahajan said this new development has proved that “we were right in opposing abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.”

He added that the BJP government was making promises with people that job reservations and land rights will remain there even after the abrogation of these articles. “The recent recruitment advertisement of J&K High Court has proved that BJP was just befooling the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The JK National Panthers Party Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, said it would not only mar the prospects of the local unemployed educated youth but also have a demoralizing effect upon the educated aspiring youths of the territory. J&K CPI-M Secretary GN Malik termed it as the first ‘gift’ by the BJP government to the unemployed youth of J&K post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC), J&K, termed it as a cruel joke of the BJP government with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning here that the people of the Kashmir valley have expressed equal resentment against the move, but almost all valley-based political leadership is in jails and also due to the suspension of internet services their concerns could not be covered by the media.