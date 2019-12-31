Nation gave mandate to PTI, Firdous tells Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the nation has given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the present government will resolve all public issues with the assistance of its coalition partners.

Awan, while slamming opposition’s allegations in a series of Twitter posts, said those became failed in political grounds were now finding a backdoor and trying to make conspiracies against the government.

She asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to focus on resolution of real issues in Karachi including corruption, commission and theft instead of wasting time on trying to break coalition partnership of the government.

“The real issue is the seizure of Karachi by a corrupt gang for a decade which restricted development of the metropolis,” she added.

“Bilawal will have to adopt a democratic attitude to prove himself being the heir of public politics adopted by his grandfather and mother,” Awan concluded.