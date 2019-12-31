Medical board to review Nawaz’s health report for extending stay in London

A medical board was formed on the matters related to extension in the stay of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad and suspension of his sentence.

The medical board consists of five senior professors headed by Prof Mahmood Ayaz will review the reports of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to Punjab Health Department, the board will submit its report in three days after reviewing Nawaz’s medical status. The recommendations of the medical board will be later presented in the cabinet meeting.

The provincial ministers raised objections on Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports, after which the board was constituted for review.