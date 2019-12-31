Maryam praises Sanaullah for remaining steadfast

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday showered praise on PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan for standing his ground in difficult times.

Sanaullah had called on the daughter of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra.

The meeting came days after Sanaullah’s release from jail in the drug smuggling case.

Maryam praised Sanaullah’s family for remaining steadfast in these circumstances, adding that the PML-N lawmaker was implicated in a false case on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sanaullah told Maryam that he supported Nawaz Sharif and would continue to do so.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car. He remained in prison for almost 6 months.

However, the Lahore High Court granted him bail on December 26 because of “lapses in the prosecution’s case”.