London police arrest two drunken passengers from PIA’s flight

LONDON: The London police on Tuesday arrested two drunken passengers from Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight from London at the Heathrow airport.

As per details, the ruckus was reported inside the PIA’s Islamabad-bound flight No PK-786 at the Heathrow airport, when two drunken passengers exchanged punches.

Taking notice of the complaints lodged by other on-board passengers, the crew informed the flight’s captain about the situation.

The captain of the flight called police by contacting the Control Tower at the Heathrow airport. The passengers were taken into custody by the London police.

According to the PIA’s spokesperson, both the passengers have been blacklisted, while the flight departed for Islamabad from the Heathrow airport after delay of an hour.