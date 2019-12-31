Karachi Police to prepare list of ‘dangerous’ buildings

KARACHI: A day after a multi-storey, “illegally” constructed residential building collapsed in Karachi, police on Tuesday received a departmental order, directing it to prepare a list of dangerous and dilapidated structures in the metropolis.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, in an official order to the respective DIGs and SSPs, has directed them to prepare a list of dilapidated buildings in their concerned jurisdictions. The officials have also been issued formal orders over the matter.

AIG Memon has issued orders to police officers that the prepared list of dangerous buildings should also be dispatched to the deputy commissioners of concerned districts.

Moreover, the list should also be provided to concerned departments and the security branch of the office, the order said.