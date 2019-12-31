Islamabad police claim decline in crime rate during 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Tuesday claimed that there was a significant reduction in crime rate during 2019 in the city as compared to the previous year.

Police Spokesman said that the murder cases declined up to 13 per cent in 2019 as compared to the previous year while cases of kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, snatching items and burglary decreased up to 50 per cent.

Sharing details about murder cases, he said, 19 blind murder cases were traced and 37 accused involved in these cases were apprehended.

A special campaign was launched at educational institutions to create awareness among students against the menace of drug and its bad effects on the health.

In 2019, Islamabad Police provided security to 4615 national and foreign VVIPs and VIPs which mainly included the visit of Saudi Crown Prince, British Royal Couple, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Vice President China, Emir of Qatar, Queen of Netherland and Sri Lankan Cricket team.

He said Islamabad had been declared as 85th Safest City as per World Crime Index of 328 cities of the world. Its position, as per crime index, has been declared better than Amsterdam, Boston, Toronto and Oslo while the United Nations also declared it as a family Station for its staff after 12 years.

A total of 6000 personnel of Islamabad Police participated in professional skill development courses conducted by national and foreign experts while 174 policemen visited abroad as part of their capacity building.

Likewise, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) endeavoured for a safe road environment in the city and road accidents decline up to 20 per cent in 2019 as compared to the corresponding period. ITP issued fine tickets worth Rs. 236.68 million while service was introduced to issue a driving license in a single day.

Sharing details about Rescue 15, he said, it has received 1.2 million emergency calls during 2019 of which 62,000 related to police were promptly responded.

During the year, Islamabad Police set up Internal Accountability Unit and took disciplinary action against 686 police officials following complaints of citizens.

In a bid to facilitate people, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar introduced email service ([email protected]) which received 518 complaints and out which 510 were addressed.