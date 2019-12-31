Hundreds of homeless people shifted to shelter homes in KP

PESHAWAR: Following the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has shifted hundreds of homeless people to shelter homes established by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in different areas of the province.

The initiative has been taken in the backdrop of the chilly weather that griped KP for the last couple of days to keep them safe of severe cold.

An official of the provincial government said on Tuesday that shifting of poor to shelter homes continued in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where around 911 persons were shifted to 61 permanent and temporarily shelter homes in the province.

As many as 21 persons were shifted to shelter homes in Abbottabad, 35 in Bajaur, four in Bannu, 30 in Batagram, 60 in Buner, 53 in Charsadda, 30 in Dera Ismail Khan, 21 in Hangu, three in Haripur, five in Karak, 23 in Khyber, 21 in Kohat, 29 in Lakki Marwat, 51 in Lower Dir, 20 in Lower Orakzai, six in Malakand, 30 in Mardan, 30 in Malakand, 22 in Orakzai, 394 in Peshawar, seven in Swabi and 16 in Upper Kohistan.

The Deputy Commissioners and officials of the Social Welfare Department are looking after the process of shifting of homeless people to these shelter homes besides the distribution of food and other basic services.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Jahangir Azam Wazir visited a shelter home established at Norang and met with people stayed there.

He also inquired about food, blankets, sweater, water and other necessary items. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the food and other necessary services being provided to the homeless people. He directed the management of the shelter home to take extra care of people and provide them with better services. He directed for making special care of children and women.

Meanwhile, on orders of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Arif Khan Youafzai, Assistant Commissioner Dauso headquarters and additional commissioner visited shelter home at DC Colony and reviewed arrangements including food, water and blankets for homeless people there. He directed the administration to provide best facilities to shelterless people.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper, Khalid Khattak also visited shelter home on Dir-Chitral road and inspected arrangements made for comforts of the passengers. He distributed blankets, sweaters and food items among poor people on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner Shangla has established three temporary shelter homes at district headquarters Alpuri, Transport Stand Alpori and tehsil headquarters Besham where shelterless are being looked after.

The district administration and social welfare department Khyber Pakthunkhwa are looking after poor people at shelters homes besides providing the much-needed relief including blankets and sweater to protect them from the severe cold that gripped Khyber Pakthunkhwa for the last couple of days forcing people to wear additional warms cloths.