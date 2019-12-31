Gas crisis deepens across country

LAHORE: The ongoing gas crisis has continued to create troubles for the locals across the country.

According to details, the situation in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan has intensified as the gas shortage continues to surge.

The citizenry has complained that they are facing immense difficulties in cooking and performing other related house chores. They also demanded the government to take notice of the situation and resolve the matter as early as possible.

With a sudden drop in temperature across the country, the total shortfall surged to 600 million metric cubic feet a day (MMCFD) that may compel the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to curtail the supply to sectors other than domestic consumers.

The shortfall has affected not only the supply to domestic consumers but also to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector for the past several days.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told the media that the government had directed the authorities concerned to ensure gas supply to households “even at the cost of the CNG sector”.