Delayed funds stall work on Peshawar BRT

PESHAWAR: As the year 2019 ends today, it has emerged that only six percent of total work was done on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the last six months due to a delay in the issuance of funds to the contractors.

The project, which was initiated by the previous provincial government of PTI a few months before going into the general elections, has been surrounded by controversies and problems ever since its inception.

The initial cost of the project was estimated at Rs 49 billion which surged to Rs68 billion last year. In September this year, the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had informed the provincial government that the cost of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has gone up by another Rs3 billion to a whopping Rs71 billion.

Reportedly, the government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of the planned undertaking through the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started an investigation into the project on the directives of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). However, soon after the KP government moved the Supreme Court to stop the probe.