Commonwealth Games: India ends year-long boycott

MUMBAI: India has decided to end a threat to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games over the exclusion of shooting and said it will offer to host a shooting championship before the Games.

Following talks with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the Indian Olympic Association offered to host a Commonwealth shooting championship to overcome the year-long boycott dispute.

It was not immediately announced by either side, however, whether the medals won at the championship would count towards the Games tally.

“Following a useful and constructive CGF visit to India in November, we felt confident and reassured that the athletes and sports community of India places huge value and importance on the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth sport movement.

“Our visit and collaboration have significantly strengthened our partnership with” Indian sports leaders “and we are continuing to work closely,” Martin added.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said India would approach the government to seek approval to bid for the 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games. The 2010 Commonwealth Games were held in New Delhi.

The 2026 venue is to be decided next year.