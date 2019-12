KARACHI: Sindh police, in an action in Malir’s area of Sukhan on Monday, recovered a chained man.

According to SSP Malir, the chained man was recovered from a buffalo shed in the area of Sukhan. “Five people have been arrested by the police after recovering the man,” he added.

The case has been registered against the suspect at the Sukhan police station and further investigation into the matter was underway, the SSP said.